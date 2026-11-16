Kalispell City Council signals support for $13.9M tax increment financing request for mall redevelopment

KALISPELL — Kalispell city councilors are expressing support for a $13.9 million tax increment financing request for the Kalispell Center Mall.

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Kalispell Center Mall

Texas-based Parkline Partners, also known as SHOP Development, purchased the mall in 2024. The developer requested $16.9 million in TIF funding in May. That request was later withdrawn in August. In October, the company submitted the current $13.9 million request, which came before the City Council Nov. 9.

According to the city, TIF, or tax increment financing, uses existing tax revenue within a district to fund development.

"They're taxes that are already being paid within the district that are just put aside in a separate fund to be reinvested into the districts," City Manager Jarod Nygren said.

The money would pay for several specific infrastructure projects on the site.

"Extending an enhanced third avenue through the property. The project would also include demolition of Herberger's to allow for the extension of the third avenue, creating an enhanced sidewalk along center and fifth and extending utility to the western portion of the site," Community Development Manager Nelson Loring said.

After the demolition, SHOP has plans for redevelopment of the site.

"Redevelopment plans include a new hotel, an event center space and retail space throughout the western portion of the site," Loring said.

Council members expressed support for the plan, citing expected increases in foot traffic and no direct tax increases to residents.

"I see this as being one step towards other things and other opportunities that I know the community really wants," City Council Member Lisa Blank said.

"I am very supportive of this project and I really want to see it succeed. It's such a great opportunity to redevelop the mall and make a pretty substantial investment in downtown," City Council Member Dustin Leftridge said.

Following the discussion, city staff was directed to prepare an agreement to bring back to council.