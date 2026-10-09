Kalispell explores whether Meta settlement funds could help build the city's first public rec center

KALISPELL, Mt. — The City of Kalispell has sent a letter to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen asking that a public recreation center be designated as an eligible use of Meta settlement funds.

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Kalispell explores whether Meta settlement funds could help build

In 2021, Knudsen launched an investigation into Meta for conduct harmful to young users. That investigation led to a lawsuit and settlement. According to the Montana Department of Justice, the state is guaranteed to receive at least $88.9 million and could receive more than $127 million in total. At least half of that money must go toward reducing harms caused by social media.

"These funds are coming to Montana to be used to address youth mental health," Kalispell Mayor Ryan Hunter said.

Eligible uses currently include crisis intervention services, after-school and summer programs, public health advertising credits, and more.

The attorney general has not yet finalized the rules for how the money will be distributed, and no application process has opened — leaving the city council uncertain about whether a recreation center would qualify.

"We wanted to write the attorney general and just indicate that this was something that we would be interested in possibly using these funds for. We think there's maybe a good connection between youth mental health and a recreation center," Hunter said.

The city's letter to the attorney general asks that capital projects be made an eligible category before the settlement rules are finalized.

"We therefore, respectfully ask your office to make capital projects such as the public recreation center an eligible category of expenditure before the Meta Settlement rules are finalized," the letter reads.

Hunter said a recreation center would directly benefit the youth of the Flathead Valley.

"It would be something that provides kids with more options of things to get out of the house, get off of their phone, off of their social media, and engage with others in the community," Hunter said.