KALISPELL — This weekend is gearing up to be a big celebration all across the country, including in the Flathead Valley, where there will be parades and fireworks shows.

However, it is also common for residents to light their own fireworks to celebrate, which carries its own risks.

(WATCH: Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen gives safety reminders ahead of the Fourth of July weekend)

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen gives safety reminders ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen reminds residents that the sale and use of fireworks is prohibited in the city of Kalispell, but anyone who does use them should exercise caution.

“Children should be closely supervised; it’s always a great idea to have a bucket of water and a charged jiffy hose nearby,” Chief Hagen said. You always want to be mindful of setting back a certain amount of feet from combustible materials.”

Chief Hagen also emphasises that even with the wet weather the valley has seen this past week, wildfires are still a big risk.

“Our fuels are fairly moist, but that can change very quickly when the sun comes out,” Chief Hagen says. “It just takes one spark landing in the wrong area. Such as roofing material or in dry grass that was undercover, to ignite a wildfire.”

Chief Hagen also says the safest fireworks are those lit by professionals.

Fireworks shows in the Flathead area will take place in Bigfork, Lakeside, Whitefish and Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell.

The reporting number for unsafe non-emergency firework activity is (406) 758-7780.

