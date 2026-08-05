Kalispell man identified as victim in fatal commercial structure fire

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man has been identified as the victim of a fatal commercial structure fire that broke out July 29 on 2nd Street West.

Steven Adam Gaikowski, 76, died in the fire, according to Flathead Sheriff/Coroner Brian Heino.

Smith Valley Fire District was dispatched to the fire at 9:49 a.m. Two medic units were also requested due to smoke conditions and reports of possible victims trapped inside.

Bystanders reported at least one victim remained trapped inside the building. A rescue attempt was initiated, but extreme fire conditions prevented the rescue.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 11:45 a.m. The building is considered a total loss.

No other information regarding the victim is being released at this time.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

