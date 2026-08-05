Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Kalispell man identified as victim in fatal commercial structure fire

Structure Fire.jpg
Tom Buchanan
Structure Fire.jpg
Posted

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man has been identified as the victim of a fatal commercial structure fire that broke out July 29 on 2nd Street West.

Steven Adam Gaikowski, 76, died in the fire, according to Flathead Sheriff/Coroner Brian Heino.

Smith Valley Fire District was dispatched to the fire at 9:49 a.m. Two medic units were also requested due to smoke conditions and reports of possible victims trapped inside.

Bystanders reported at least one victim remained trapped inside the building. A rescue attempt was initiated, but extreme fire conditions prevented the rescue.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 11:45 a.m. The building is considered a total loss.

No other information regarding the victim is being released at this time.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader