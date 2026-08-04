Kalispell police identify woman found dead during welfare check

Kalispell have identified the woman found dead during a July 31 welfare check as 62-year-old Julie Brandner of Kalispell.

Brandner's body was found during the check at a residence on the 700 block of 11th Avenue West, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Kalispell police are investigating the death as suspicious, though the agency offered no other details in the release.

Anyone with information in the case should call Kalispell police at 406-758-7780 or email kpdtips@kalispell.com . Tips can be anonymous.

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Kalispell police investigate suspicious death