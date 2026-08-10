Kalispell police investigate suspected arson at Edgerton Elementary and Glacier High School fires

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is investigating suspected arson incidents at Edgerton Elementary and Glacier High School.

The two suspected arson incidents occurred early Monday morning with officers responding to Edgerton Elementary School for a reported fire at 1:11 a.m.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 2:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fire alarm at Glacier High School, where evidence of a second fire was discovered.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said evidence collected at both locations indicates the fires were intentionally set.

Due to the timing and circumstances of the incidents, investigators are examining whether the two fires are connected.

"The Kalispell Police Department is working closely with Kalispell Public Schools and fire investigators while following up on evidence collected from both scenes. The investigation remains active, and specific details regarding the evidence are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. There is no information at this time indicating an ongoing threat to students, staff, or the broader community," a press release emailed to MTN News stated.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity near Edgerton Elementary School or Glacier High School during the early morning hours Monday, or who may have information related to these incidents, is asked to contact the Kalispell Police Department.