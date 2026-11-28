KALISPELL — On Small Business Saturday, shoppers in Kalispell chose community over convenience, and the people behind the storefronts felt every bit of it.

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Kalispell Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide campaign encouraging shoppers to buy local. In Kalispell, that meant businesses along Main Street marking the day with sales and special events.

One of those businesses is Lyon and Pearle, co-owned by Grace Wyckoff.

"We hope that Lyon and Pearle is a place where moms and children and families can gather and find community," Wyckoff said.

The shop carries products from local mothers and artisans, and Wyckoff says the day is about more than sales.

"Small Business Saturday means just a day of connection and focusing in on what really matters of being a part of a community and supporting one another," Wyckoff said.

For Flathead Running Company owner Casey Jermyn, Small Business Saturday was an invitation to get the whole community moving.

"We call it run to the tree. It's a three-mile route that we plan out. We hide a tree along the route, when they just grab a Christmas bulb off the tree, it has a number, and then they carry it back, and then it corresponds with a prize. It was great. We had about 70 people show up this morning," Jermyn said.

Jermyn says moments like that are what it is all about.

"I think small businesses, you know, they're hard. There's a lot of competition out there now, especially in the retail sector with a lot of online shopping, so a day like this that really recognizes those small businesses that really do try and ingrain themselves into the community, it's a super important day for us," Jermyn said.