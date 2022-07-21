Watch Now
KPAX program changes for Thursday, Friday

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21

Due to CBS News coverage of the January 6th Committee Harings some KPAX programming is changing over the next few days.

Below is a listing of what programming is changing.

Thursday, July 21, 2022

  • 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: CBS News Coverage of the January 6th Committee Hearings
  • 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Bull
  • 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Friday, July 22, 2022

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Blue Bloods
  • 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Blood & Treasure (season 2 premiere)

Sunday, July 24, 2022 

  • 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Jeopardy (Thursday's preempted episode)
  • 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Wheel of Fortune (Thursday's preempted episode)
  • 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Big Brother (2 hours) - "The Equalizer" is preempted.
