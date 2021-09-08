Large Police Presence in Downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — A downtown Missoula street was blocked off early this morning (09/08/2021), with a large police presence in the area. This was on Ryman Street, between Broadway and West Main.

Several witnesses told MTN News that about 1:30 A.M this morning they heard a lot of commotion outside, including what they called "banging noises." They thought it might be gunshots, but MTN has not made a confirmation of that. A short time later, police arrived.

There is crime tape up on Ryman, between Broadway and West Mesa. Officers seemed to be looking for evidence on the street and in a nearby alley, but we don't have anymore information at this time.

For those of you who commute early in Missoula, the intersection of Brooks and Mount is closed for road work between 7:00 P.M and 6:00 A.M. this morning.

