'Like family': Western Montana Transit is a lifeline for rural Lake County communities

POLSON — Western Montana Transit has grown from 15 rides a week to 175 rides, serving residents from Missoula to Kalispell for medical, social, and food needs.

WATCH: "Our mission is to make sure people live an independent, healthy, and dignified life"

Western Montana Transit serves Lake County rural residents

Julie Wessling lives miles from the nearest town. Since retiring five years ago, getting to town has become more challenging.

"There's nothing else in Elmo besides the few of us who live there, and I am at the mercy of someone to get me to Polson," Wessling said.

Western Montana Transit has been a lifesaver for her numerous times. Wessling says the affordable fares make it possible, with round trips costing less than $20.

"It is a lifeline for me," Wessling said.

Transportation Coordinator Abby Luke says going the extra mile for their clients isn't always about distance.

"The importance of access to transportation is huge," Luke said.

The transit operates on the Formula Grants for Rural Areas program, which provides federal funding for public transportation in rural areas. The service also accommodates ADA needs with specialized vehicles.

"Our mission is to make sure people live an independent, healthy, and dignified life," Luke said.

While the non-profit relies on grants and matched funding, riders like Wessling say the service is irreplaceable.

"They're just the nicest people, very accommodating. They're like family to me," Wessling said.

For more information or to schedule a ride, visit here.

