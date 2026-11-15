Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma honored at celebration of life after being killed in the line of duty

BELLINGHAM — Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma, who was killed in the line of duty last month, was honored at a celebration of life after making his final journey home to Bellingham, Washington.

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Ryan Terpsma Celebration of Life

Terpsma and community member Merissa Walker lost their lives in a shooting in Eureka on October 30th.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office held an honor escort for Terpsma on November 6th. First responders from across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming joined to help escort him home.

Once he arrived in Bellingham, an honor procession traveled to Christ the King Church, where a celebration of life was held to honor the fallen deputy.

Terpsma's family, friends and colleagues spoke in remembrance of the deputy.

The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association established the Deputy Ryan Terpsma Memorial Fund to help support his family.

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