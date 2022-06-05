Bozeman Schools Foundation awards over $50,000 in community scholarships

Over 70 Bozeman and Gallatin High Seniors were recipients of multiple community scholarships.

“Most of them are named after community members- many of whom have passed and they commemorate either their skill or their career goals,” says Executive Director of Bozeman Schools Foundation, Jennifer Lammers.

The Bozeman schools foundation awarded over 50,000 in Named scholarships to 27 students as they head off on their next journey. The Wyatt Evans Memorial scholarship was awarded to students for the first time.

“The Evan's son just passed recently in December. When they can take a tragedy and turn it around and decide that they would rather focus on the future of the next generations,” says Lammers.

Both Gallatin High seniors were surprised when they were awarded the scholarship.

“We weren't expecting it. Our teachers played a prank on us making it seem like we were stealing tools,” says Gallatin High Senior, Moses Murray.

“I looked at him and I'm like we're not the kind of guys that usually get pulled by the dean,” says Gallatin High Senior Ian Izsler.

Murray looks ahead to moving to Larimie, Wyoming to attend a 9 month program, and Izsler says he will stay in town for a while.

“I'm studying to be an auto mechanic,” says Murray.

“I'm going to use the scholarship to fund an electrician apprenticeship,” says Izsler.

Congratulations class of 2022.