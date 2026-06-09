When most people hear “artificial intelligence,” they may think of robots or futuristic technology. But in Bozeman, AI is about to be used for something closer to home: making the city’s streets safer.

Watch the full video below:

Bozeman using new AI technology to help improve traffic safety

“Do you feel safe driving around?” MTN News asked one Bozeman driver.

“Relatively, because I drive a big truck,” Jared Ross joked.

Ross has navigated Bozeman’s roads for more than 30 years. Despite his large vehicle, he knows they can be dangerous.

“There’s been some craziness I’ve seen for sure. The worst spot I’ve seen is probably Oak and 19th,” Ross said.

He’s not wrong. According to the Bozeman Police Department’s data dashboard, there have been 1,673 traffic violations since the start of 2026—29 of them at Oak and 19th.

“Just a crazy, crazy area sometimes,” Ross said.

It’s not just this intersection that’s a concern. Recent tragic events, such as the February death of 39-year-old pedestrian Leslie Brown near Gallatin County Regional Park, and frequent vehicle-versus-cyclist crashes have underscored the city’s need for action. Bozeman’s solution comes with a twist: artificial intelligence.

“This type of safety platform is going to give us and our public a much clearer understanding of where our problems are most severe, and then give us the ability to target those immediately,” said Nick Ross, Bozeman’s director of transportation and engineering.

The city has signed a three-year, $150,000 Safe Streets for All grant-funded contract with AI company Citian.

“We certainly understand and sympathize that anything associated with AI right now causes a lot of consternation,” Ross said.

The AI won’t collect new information from the public. Instead, it will analyze crash reports from the police department to pinpoint high-risk areas, help develop a safety action plan, and address those locations.

The platform will also track changes made to the streets and evaluate their effectiveness.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” Jared Ross said. “This town is not designed to handle this many people. Never was. So as far as using AI to do a study? Yeah, I can definitely see the benefit in it.”

The AI contract has been approved and is now underway.