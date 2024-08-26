Canoe trip from Butte to Pacific Ocean to be featured in new documentary

BUTTE — It was on a sunny day in May 2023 when Robert Lester and his younger cousin put a canoe in at Silver Bow Creek in Butte and began a two-month journey of more than 1,200 miles.

Now, they’re ready to share their adventure with Butte and the rest of the world.

“We made it all the way from here to the ocean, we learned a lot, and now it’s kind of time to be able to spread some of that knowledge and share what that journey really looked like for people,” said Robert Lester.

The canoe trip was documented in a new film called the Columbia River Canoe Project, which details the 52-day journey Lester and Braxton Mitchell took in a wooden canoe.

“We made something that I’m really blown away by. It was really more than I ever imagined. The film has exceeded my expectations. I’m really excited to show people,” said Lester.

Lester made the trip and film to show the importance of preserving the Columbia River Basin.

“Every step that we can do to make this river as wild and free-flowing as possible is a good thing for all people,” he said.

The pair encountered rapids, dams, and many challenges along the way.

“We either walked, paddled, or floated the entire distance. The grind of it wearing on you for 50 days is a lot,” said Lester.

There will be a free outdoor showing of the film at the Original Mine Yard on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with games, exhibits, and live music. The film will start at about 8:15 p.m.

“We want it to be fun and really we just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who supported us,” said Lester.

He hopes to get the documentary on a streaming channel in the future.