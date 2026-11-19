MISSOULA — The City of Missoula’s water utility has launched a new billing system, bringing the utility into the 21st century for its billing software.

The previous software was 33 years old, forcing staff to spend hours every day manually entering customer and billing information.

But now, with the new system, powered by SpryPoint, not only will it streamline the process for customers to pay their bill, but also potentially create a better service overall.

Within the portal, customers will be able to report a potential leak, with that information then being automatically sent over to the work crews.

Mercedes Price is the business operations manager for the City of Missoula’s Public Works and Mobility department. She says customers can sign up for the portal, but there are a couple key things to keep in mind.

“The one thing that they need to know is that their account information has remained the same. If they use a bill pay service to pay their utility statement with like their old account number or customer number, that is all still going to go into our current system seamlessly. Their account and customer numbers stayed the same. That way we could make sure that people didn't have to update everything and that it would all just flow and there was going to be really no hiccups. People will have to register for a new customer portal and re-enroll in e-bills if that's what they'd like. But other than that, everything else should really function the same,” said Price.

Head to the City of Missoula’s utility account portal to get signed up.