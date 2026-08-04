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Community meeting to be held to update the public on the Skillet Fire

The community meeting will be held at the Olney Fire Department on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
skillet fire copter drop
USFS - THE FOREST SERVICE - FLATHEAD NATIONAL FOREST
Helicopter on Skillet Fire on July 31st, 2026<br/>
skillet fire copter drop
Skillet Fire: Credit Kat Tuell
Posted

MISSOULA — Evacuation orders remain in effect Tuesday for the Skillet Fire burning in the Flathead National Forest.

The evacuation order is for the Good Creek and Alder Creek area. You can find more evacuation information here.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned 2,494 acres and is 0% contained. However, that number remains the same as Monday due to the lack of an infrared mapping flight.

The Skillet Fire Map

Tuesday, crews are working to supply water along the fire's perimeter and place structure protection equipment, like hoses and sprinklers, to protect homes and buildings.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. to provide information on the fire.

WHERE: Olney Fire Department, 11 Olney Loop Rd.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, at 6:00 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the community meeting, it will be recorded and posted on the Flathead National Forest Facebook page.

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