Community meeting to be held to update the public on the Skillet Fire

MISSOULA — Evacuation orders remain in effect Tuesday for the Skillet Fire burning in the Flathead National Forest.

The evacuation order is for the Good Creek and Alder Creek area. You can find more evacuation information here.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned 2,494 acres and is 0% contained. However, that number remains the same as Monday due to the lack of an infrared mapping flight.

The U.S. Forest service

Tuesday, crews are working to supply water along the fire's perimeter and place structure protection equipment, like hoses and sprinklers, to protect homes and buildings.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. to provide information on the fire.

WHERE: Olney Fire Department, 11 Olney Loop Rd.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, at 6:00 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the community meeting, it will be recorded and posted on the Flathead National Forest Facebook page.