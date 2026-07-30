Construction set to begin on North Scott Street Park and road improvements

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is set to start construction on the Park on North Scott and Street Improvements Project in August.

According to the city, the project includes a new park on North Scott Street and improvements to the surrounding streets.

In a release, the city said you can expect to see these improvements:



New sidewalks and trees along Scott, Otis, Rogers and Shakespeare streets.

Continuing the shared-use path on the west side of Scott Street.

Intersection improvements at Scott & Village, Scott & Rogers, Scott & Otis, Otis & Shakespeare, and Rogers & Shakespeare streets.

Paving and roadway improvements throughout the area.

The new park will have a playground, dog park, multi-purpose field, sports courts and more.

Weather permitting, construction is set to begin on Scott Street on August 10. Construction will move in phases and is set to wrap up in the summer of 2027.

According to the city, they will work to maintain access whenever possible and provide advance notice of any closures.

You can stay up-to-date with closures, detours and construction updates here.