Crews searching for missing swimmer in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

National Park Service rangers are searching for a 19-year-old male swimmer who went missing near Barry’s Landing / Hillsboro parking area in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. on Friday, the park received a call from Lovell, Wyoming, dispatch reporting that a male swimmer went under water and did not resurface.

Rangers responded to search the area by vessel and the shoreline with the assistance of the Lovell Fire Department, Ambulance, and Big Horn County Sheriff Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue.

After no sign of the male, the search was suspended at 1 a.m. due to low visibility.

The search resumed Saturday morning and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and Big Horn County Search and Rescue and US Water Rescue Dive Team from Billings are providing support. The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service.

As a reminder, visitors aboard all vessels, including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks and rafts, are required to have a properly fitted life jacket on board for all occupants. Life jackets are highly recommended for all swimmers in the canyon also.