Crews work to contain two fires in the Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA — Two wildfires are burning in the Lolo National Forest.

The fires were reported just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Forest officials.

MTN News Two fires burn in the Lolo National Forest

Elder 1 Fire

The Elder 1 Fire is burning about 10 acres in the Rock Creek area about seven miles southwest of Frenchtown.

Officials say it is burning through heavy timber at a moderate rate of spread.

Crews are attacking the fire by ground and air. Single-engine air tankers have done multiple retardant drops as firefighters make their way out to the fire.

Elder 2 Fire

The Elder 2 Fire started just three miles east of the Elder 1 Fire near the Elderberry Gulch area.

According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the fire is burning through grass and timber at a moderate rate of spread.

Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain the 2-acre fire, along with a DNRC helicopter and a helitack crew.

People in the Frenchtown, Soudan, and Ninemile areas may see smoke and low-flying aircraft throughout the evening, according to officials. They ask drivers to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and fire crews along West Ninemile Road and Rock Creek.

This is a developing story. Stay with MTN News for the latest information.