BILLINGS — The $15 million renovation of Daylis Stadium in Billings is nearing completion, with construction crews working to finish the project in time for the first home high school football game this fall.

Billings Skyview High School will be the first team to play at the renovated facility, hosting Helena High the Thursday before Labor Day.

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Daylis Stadium's $15 million renovation nears completion ahead of first game this fall

"I was really excited, you know, it's kind of cool to know we're going to be the first game for the legacy at Daylis," Skyview senior quarterback Jaxon Zagata said on Thursday.

Skyview Head Coach John Simpson said the new stadium is already generating energy among his players.

"They know the stadium is going to be packed, you know, having that energy is going to make a big difference for everyone involved," Simpson said.

Zagata said that excitement is carrying over into summer workouts.

"There's definitely an energy about it, where we're kind of excited to get to show off for that first game," Zagata said.

Simpson said that the coaching staff is using it as extra motivation for the players.

"Every day you're getting that much closer to being the first team here, and the buzz that's been created in town from the younger generation to the older generation is really great," Simpson said.

Billings Schools Activities Director Mark Sulser has been a driving force behind the project the past few years, holding community meetings when the old concrete structure was crumbling after nearly 100 years of use. Eventually that structure was closed in July of 2024 out of safety concerns.

Sulser said watching it come together has been gratifying.

"It's starting to become a reality, right?" Sulser said. "It's been a long time coming."

Sulser said he's appreciative of all involved in the project, from those who assisted the fundraising effort to those working diligently on the site.

"I'm not surprised by how much people have come together because people love Billings schools and their sports, but I am grateful," Sulser said.

Project Manager AJ Harmon said crews are averaging 50 to 55 workers a day, with five to sometimes 10 subcontractors on site. He said the project is on pace to be ready for that first game, and it carries personal meaning for those who built it who grew up in Billings.

"We went to school here, played on this field, have kids that will be playing here, so it's an awesome project for this community," Harmon said. "It's a lot more than just the high school sports. It's a community hub for a lot of different things."

The renovated facility features four locker rooms, a concessions and outdoor social area, and a 10-lane full-size track, allowing postseason events to be held at Daylis Stadium once again.

"I mean, this facility is set for all of that," Sulser said. "I'm really excited for all it can bring to the community."