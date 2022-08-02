Dillon man dies in motorcycle crash

DEWEY — A 27-year-old Dillon man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Montana Highway 43, near mile marker 70.

A Montana Highway Patrol report states the man was negotiating a curve when speed or road conditions caused the motorcycle to go into the westbound lane where a Ford F0150 was traveling.

MTN News

The driver of the Ford attempted to stop and avoid the motorcycle but was unable to avoid the bike.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

