Driver still at large following crash that killed motorcyclist from Kalispell

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is looking for the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly fled the scene after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle between Belgrade and Manhattan on Sunday night.

According to an MHP report, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2023. The report said a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Frontage Road in Belgrade when the driver of the pickup truck made a right turn onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road. The truck pulled in front of the motorcycle, which rear-ended the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old Kalispell man, was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The pickup truck fled the scene and the driver is unknown at this time.

According to MHP Sergeant Jay Nelson, the truck is described as an older Ford Ranger or F-150, white in color with rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Montana Highway Patrol, or call 911.

