EPA proposes new lead cleanup levels for Butte Superfund site

BUTTE — The EPA has proposed changes to lead cleanup action levels at one of America's largest Superfund sites in Butte, and local activists and county officials are calling on residents to weigh in.

In early June, the EPA proposed setting the cleanup action level for residential soil and interior dust in Butte at 456 parts per million, down from the current level of 1,200 parts per million. However, community members note the agency had previously indicated a level of 175 parts per million.

Evan Barrett, a member of the Butte Watchdogs for Social and Environmental Justice, said the new proposal represents a step backward from what the community was told to expect.

WATCH: The EPA is proposing new lead cleanup levels for Butte's Superfund site. Local activists and county officials are pushing back

The EPA wants to change lead cleanup levels at Butte's superfund site

"They actually like to act like they're lowering the rate because it was 1200, but a couple of years ago, they said we'll go to 175, and now they're going to 400 some. So, they're actually proposing raising the rates from what they told us before. That's not acceptable, frankly."

Barrett said Butte's cleanup levels should not be higher than those at other superfund sites like Anaconda and Deer Lodge, and he is urging residents to speak up.

"The people of Butte should be telling them the number they want to do now — 400 and some — isn't acceptable. Go back to the 175."

Eric Hassler, Butte-Silver Bow County director of the Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services, said the county views the proposal as a move in the right direction but still has questions.

"Butte-Silver Bow feels it's a positive move in the right direction, but still has questions regarding why the proposal of 175 in 2024 versus the proposal of 456 in 2026."

Hassler said the county also wants to know why a portion of the community near Margaret Leary Elementary School has been omitted from an expanded map of the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit. The new proposal would expand the cleanup area to include an additional 7,100 homes.

"We do have some questions in and around that feel the expansion should be even a little larger to include neighborhoods that weren't included in this proposed plan."

The new proposal also drops the timeframe for evaluating yards and homes from 25 years to 15 years. Barrett said that the timeline is still too long.

"That's way too slow. Lead is too dangerous for kids, and it's very dangerous for adults. So, let's get it done quicker."

Hassler said the 15-year timeframe aligns with the county's previous comments to the 2024 proposal, and he expressed hope it could be shortened further.

"We also feel there's some efficiencies that can be found or discovered throughout the process in hopes that we can reduce that 15-year timeframe even further."

MTN News reached out to the EPA for an interview but was referred to the agency's press release. EPA Regional Administrator Cyrus Western said the proposed cleanup is a major step forward toward reducing lead exposure and delivering lasting results for the community.

The EPA is hosting a public comment session on Tuesday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tech auditorium.

You can also submit comments via e-mail or postal:

Email: Send your comments to EPAButtePPcomments@epa.gov. Emails must be sent by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Mail: Send written comments via USPS to: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ATTN: Butte Superfund Site Team, 10 W 15th St, Suite 3200, Helena, MT 59626. Mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

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