Expected rainfall prompts temporary alpine closures at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Due to incoming heavy rainfall, Glacier National Park is issuing temporary road closures that will begin on Sunday.

The closures will be put in place on alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road. Glacier National Park says the closure begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and it will extend from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook

These closures come as heavy rainfall is expected to hit northwestern Montana from Sunday evening through Tuesday.

The Logan Pass Shuttle is expected to run its normal schedule today, with the last departure set for 7:30 p.m. for the westbound route and 8 p.m. for the eastbound route. Shuttles are not expected to run on Monday.

"Visitors should expect detours, delays, and limited access while crews respond to hazardous conditions created by fast‑moving water, debris, and saturated soils. Glacier National Park will evaluate and re-open areas when conditions improve," the national park said in a statement sent to KPAX.

Click here to find up-to-date information on possible inclement weather.

