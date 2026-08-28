First rabies-positive bat of 2026 reported in Lincoln County

LIBBY — The first rabies-positive bat of the year was reported in Lincoln County.

A bat found in Libby tested positive for the disease, according to county health officials.

The Lincoln County Health Department made the announcement on Friday, reminding residents to be careful around bats and make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Here is how they suggest you protect yourself, your family and your pets:



Bat-proof your home

Vaccinate your pets

Wear protective clothing like leather gloves, long sleeves, pants, and a wide-brimmed hat while cleaning areas where bats may be present

Never handle a bat with your bare hands

Only attempt to capture a bat if it came into contact with a person or a pet, or was found in the same room as someone sleeping or a child. Contact the county health department for guidance before releasing the bat

"Remember: Bats aren't the bad guys," the health department wrote on social media. "Only a small percentage of bats carry rabies, and bats play an important role in our environment. They are valuable insect-eaters, consuming large numbers of insects such as mosquitoes each evening, and some species are also important pollinators."

If you believe you or a pet were exposed to the bat, or have questions, you can contact the Lincoln County Health Department at 406-283-2467.