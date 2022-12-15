1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish

WHITEFISH - One person died and two other people were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash on US Highway 93 near Whitefish.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 73-year-old from Whitefish died in the accident which occurred at 2:25 p.m. near mile marker 123.

The driver of a vehicle heading south on Highway 93 was turning into a driveway in the 5000 block of Highway 93 when the accident happened.

The MHP narrative states the driver turned left with a northbound vehicle "hazardously close."

The driver of the northbound vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid the turning vehicle, however, struck the front of the first vehicle.

The passenger in the southbound vehicle died in the crash while the drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals.

The name and gender of the victim has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

