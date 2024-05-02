1 person dies, 2 others hurt in Flathead County crash

SOMERS — A 71-year-old woman from Hot Springs has died after being injured in a Monday morning Flathead County crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 82 in the Somers area.

A 31-year-old man from Whitefish was driving north on Highway 93 when he turned left in front of a southbound pickup truck that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Columbia Falls.

All three people in the vehicles were hurt in the crash.

The MHP reports that the woman suffered several injuries and passed away on Wednesday afternoon at Logan Health in Kalispell.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.