1 person dies in rollover crash near Kalispell

KALISPELL — Road conditions were not good at the time of a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening just north of Kalispell that took the life of the driver, who was from Whitefish.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a person was driving north on Farm to Market Road at around 7 p.m. when they drifted off the shoulder on the right side of the road.

The vehicle then hit a driveway approach and rolled over with the vehicle ending up on its roof. A 63-year-old from Whitefish was killed in the crash.

Neither the gender of the victim nor the person's name has yet been released. The victim was alone in the pickup truck.

The MHP report states that road conditions at the time of the accident were listed as snow packed and icy.

