Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

1 person dies in rollover crash near Kalispell

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
1 person died in a pickup truck rollover north of Kalispell on Feb. 10, 2021.
Farm to Market Road Fatal Crash Map
Posted at 8:56 AM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 11:01:22-05

KALISPELL — Road conditions were not good at the time of a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening just north of Kalispell that took the life of the driver, who was from Whitefish.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a person was driving north on Farm to Market Road at around 7 p.m. when they drifted off the shoulder on the right side of the road.

The vehicle then hit a driveway approach and rolled over with the vehicle ending up on its roof. A 63-year-old from Whitefish was killed in the crash.

Neither the gender of the victim nor the person's name has yet been released. The victim was alone in the pickup truck.

The MHP report states that road conditions at the time of the accident were listed as snow packed and icy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Don't miss the MTN Brewery Pass!