UPDATE: 1 person dies in tree well incident near Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — UPDATE: 5:21 p.m. - Feb. 26, 2021

WHITEFISH - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has confirmed with MTN News that one person died as a result of a Friday afternoon tree well incident near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The victim has only been identified as a male at this time.

(first report: 4:37 p.m. - Feb. 26, 2021)

A person was hurt on Friday afternoon following a tree well incident near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Resort spokeswoman Maren McKay says that shortly after 12 p.m. the ski patrol was dispatched to a tree well incident outside of the ski area boundary.

“Ski Patrol skied the last known area where the individual was said to have been seen and found the individual in a tree well around 1:35 p.m.,” McKay said in a statement.

CPR was performed on the scene and the patient was taken to North Valley Hospital's Base Lodge Clinic. The patient was later transported to an area hospital.

McKay says that after the patient arrived at the clinic Big Mountain ambulance transported the patient to the hospital. No further information about the patient is available at this time.

Whitefish Mountain Resort would like to remind skiers and riders of the dangers of tree wells,” McKay said. “If you choose to ski in the trees always ski with a buddy and with a whistle.”

Click here for additional information about tree well safety.

