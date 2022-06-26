WHITEFISH - Thirty-nine boats from all over the Pacific Northwest have landed on Whitefish Lake for the 10th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of Chris Craft Boats, the manufacturer of these wooden boats.

Local Woody owner Tim Salt has a rare 1955 boat on the lake.

“You can look at each of the different eras and there's something different about each of those boats and the significance of those boats changes from decade to decade or era to era,” said Salt.

Visitors and locals alike stopped to check out these incredible boats.

While the meet-up is mostly fun, there is also a lot of work that goes into these boats.

But Salt says all the maintenance and restorations required to keep these boats afloat is worth the work.

“You know, for us to be able to enjoy the water as we do. In a boat that's a floating piece of art is something special,” said Salt.

The show in Whitefish is one of the first shows of the season for Woody enthusiasts, and they are all excited to reconnect and get back on the water.

“I think the most significant thing about being involved in boating is the people that we get to meet and see from all over the Pacific Northwest come to all these shows and spend time together and share our love of wood boats,” said Salt.

The boats will be in Whitefish all weekend long with different events each day and the public is encouraged to join in on the fun.

