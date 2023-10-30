14-year-old girl killed, 6 others hurt in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL — A 14-year-old girl from Kalispell died and six other people were injured in an early Sunday morning crash near Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on October 30, 2023, on U.S. Highway 2 near mile marker 112.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Kalispell, was heading eastbound in a GMC Sierra pickup truck when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

According to the MHP report, the driver over-corrected, causing the pickup truck to roll over and land in a ditch.

The 14-year-old passenger was partially ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver— who is from Kalispell — was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Logan Health with unknown injuries.

Neither teenager was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to MHP.

The ages and hometowns of the other people who were injured in the crash have not yet been released.