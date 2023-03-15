17-year-old male reported missing in Flathead County

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been reported missing.

Talon Redhawk Springer, 17, was last seen on foot, possibly headed toward either Kalispell or Eureka, on March 13, 2023.

He is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds. Talon has green eyes and buzz-cut dirty blond hair.

Talon was last seen wearing a green shirt, camo pants, a camo sweatshirt and a dark brown camo backpack.

Anyone with information about Talon is asked to contact the Flathead County Dispatch Center at 406-758-5610.