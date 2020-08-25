2 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Two of the 92 residents at a Kalispell retirement home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents of Immanuel Lutheran Communities were tested last Friday after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said one resident who tested positive is not showing symptoms at this time.

A second resident, whose Friday test came back negative, was hospitalized Sunday night for unrelated health issues. A test at the hospital came back positive.

Immanuel Lutheran CEO Jason Cronk tells MTN News that all Immanuel Lutheran residents will remain quarantined until the facility receives all negative test results for 14 straight days.

“Until we have 14 days of no positive tests, we will remain with our residents in quarantine receiving activities in their rooms and meals in their rooms until we have those 14 days of no positive tests,” said Cronk.

Cronk said all 300 employees will continue to be tested by nasal-swab on a weekly basis. He says two of the three employees who tested positive last week remain asymptomatic.

