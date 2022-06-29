4th of July fireworks returning to Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Fireworks will once again light up the skies over Whitefish Lake on the 4th of July.

The celebration — featuring fireworks and food vendors — will be held at the Whitefish City Beach.

Vendors will open in the early evening and stay open until the fireworks start.

The Whitefish Parks and Recreation Department notes the main Whitefish City Beach parking lot will be closed to allow vendors to set up.

Additionally, parking will be limited all day in and around the beach.

Traffic control will be set up by 7:00 p.m. on roads surrounding the beach area.

The boat launch at City Beach as well as the Prevention and Decontamination Station will close at 7 p.m.

Decontamination must be performed prior to launching in Whitefish Lake for watercraft that have ballast tanks or bags.

The boat launch at Whitefish Lake State Park will close at 9 p.m.

The fireworks show, presented by the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce, will begin around 10:30 p.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes.

City officials are encouraging people to walk or bike to the beach for the fireworks to help alleviate parking and traffic congestion.

Additionally, a shuttle will run from the O’Shaughnessy Center to the Whitefish City Beach from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Contact the Whitefish Parks and Recreation Department with any questions at 406-863-2470.