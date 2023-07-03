4th of July fireworks show to bring thousands to Whitefish City Beach

WHITEFISH - City Beach on Whitefish Lake is one of the most popular locations in the Flathead for 4th of July fireworks and celebrations.

While Whitefish is always busy this time of year, the city expects the firework display to bring 3,000 to 5,000 people just to Whitefish City Beach alone. That number grows even higher with spectators watching from their homes and on the water.

“This is the best show that we're able to put on. I don't think anybody has a venue like we do with the sun setting behind you and Big Mountain in the background. I think there's no better place to see fireworks in Whitefish,” said Kevin Gartland, Whitefish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The fireworks are set off on a barge in the middle of the lake and things have gotten easier with electronics, but it still requires people to light the spark.

“It's pretty cool. We have the folks who light the show have to stay within about 100 feet of the barge, which is kind of scary considering all the things that are gonna explode there. But they have to have radio control there and they set the show off one at a time. It's all shot off electronically. There's no fuses being lit or anything like that,” said Gartland.

A new barge has been purchased by the city making this year’s show that much safer, "Barge fires are a thing of the past in Whitefish,” said Gartland.

Admission is free for the annual spectacle that costs around $25,000 to $30,000 for the fireworks alone. And it takes a lot of fundraising and donors to make it all happen.

“It's just a cooperative thing. Nobody makes any money off of this event, every penny that we raise, we blow up on the 4th of July. So it really is a community event where everybody pitches in,” said Gartland.

There will be activities and food all day at Whitefish City Beach, but the main event doesn’t start until 10:30 p.m. Parking is limited at the beach and a shuttle will be available. Additional details about this year's event can be found at https://www.whitefishchamber.org/.

“A lot of work for a lot of people. But that's okay. It's a labor of love. It's for the community and I think the community really appreciates it,” said Gartland.

Planning for next year’s show begins as soon as this show ends.