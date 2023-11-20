95-year-old Holocaust concentration camp survivor speaking event in Kalispell postponed

KALISPELL — A special evening with 95-year-old Holocaust and Auschwitz concentration camp survivor Esther Basch in Kalispell has been postponed.

It was set to take place Monday, November 20.

Bash's daughter Rachel who travels with Bash and participates in conversation on stage - suffered an arm injury that requires surgery.

Current ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new event date once it is announced.

A full refund will be provided for current ticket holders that cannot attend the new date.

A new date for Esther’s conversation is unknown at this time.

Anyone with questions regarding the event is asked to contact the Flathead Valley Community College Wachholz College Center ticket office at 406.756.1400.