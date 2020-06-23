A call about a noise violation turns into pickup basketball game with Kalispell police

KALISPELL — With the NBA still on hiatus, the Kalispell Police Department, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and local kids provided plenty of hoops entertainment earlier this week, at least for a little bit.

On Sunday a group of kids in the Meadow Manor Village, a mobile home park in Kalispell, were reported to the sheriff's office for being too loud. When the sheriff's showed up, they decided, saw there was no issue, and opted to join instead.

The kids won round one, so the officers said they would return Monday with more help and did just that. With members from the sheriff's office and KPD, the pickup game lasted for about two hours Monday evening with local kids from all over the park.

Along with playing basketball, the officers allowed the kids to try on a police vest and meet one of the K-9 dogs as well. Then when the night came to a close, the officers turned their lights and sirens on and left like a parade for the kids, saying they'd be back again someday for another game.

