A man was shot as a result of an argument at a Kalispell gas station

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at the Town Pump on West Reserve in Kalispell Friday night. Kalispell Police received the call around 9:30.

Officers arrived on scene discover an argument between three men.

The argument ended with one man being shot.

Police say Multiple people were detained at the scene. Police identified 40 year old Jacob Norris as one of the suspects arrested.

Norris is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of Assault with a Weapon.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates on air and on line as we learn more.