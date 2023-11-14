A new 170 foot tall water tank being built in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A new elevated water storage tower is being built on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Kalispell — and it is drawing some attention from citizens curious about what it is.

This new infrastructure will be a 1-million-gallon, 170-foot tall, pedestal and bowl water storage tank.

The new storage tank was part of the City of Kalispell's 2018 facility plan to address the storage capacity limit impacting the north side of Kalispell.

Storage tanks are used in conjunction with well systems to keep up with the peak demand times.

“So they're an essential component of your water system without having that we wouldn't be able to meet the demands of the community at this time. So it's a water source, functionality and necessity for our community,” said City of Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner.

With such a large project, it takes many years of planning before construction can begin.

The Kalispell Public Works Department predicts that construction will be complete in the summer of 2025 due to construction stopping in the winter.

