A new statue adorns the front of Ceres Bakery adding to the others in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — If you’ve ever been to downtown Kalispell, you’ve most likely seen the rock climber statue climbing the building and a few others around the area, today, a new one has been added.

These statues began going up in downtown Kalispell 20 years ago and are created by a local artist, Kayz Lynn.

The new statue adorns the front of Ceres Bakery. The bakery has been a part of the downtown community for 18 years and has been working with the artist since before Covid began to get the statue for their business.

After years of work, the statue is finally up for all to see and is adding to the fun tradition in Downtown Kalispell.