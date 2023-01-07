Absolute Ministries is growing their adult recovery program with a new house

KALISPELL — There are many different options for recovery from drugs and alcohol, and I spoke to a group of men who have found their recovery through a faith-based program.

Absolute Ministries in Kalispell has been helping men succeed in recovery for about a year. Their focus is to get men back to working and living normal lives through this one-to-two-year transitional living mentorship.

“It's my personal belief, strong conviction, that in order to really find sustainable recovery, and true healing from everything, that there's a spiritual component to it, that we really have to be right with the Lord in order for long term, continued success to take place,” said Aaron McPherson, Absolute Ministries Kalispell President and CEO.

This program just received a Conditional Use Permit from the City of Kalispell for another housing location to accommodate additional participants.

“You know, the mayor and the city council, they spoke, they had some comments. They were very positive, and I really felt that they got it. I really felt that they understood there's a need for what we're doing. And they wanted to be a part of the solution,” said McPherson.

This recovery program is about more than just a place to stay.

“One of the first questions I asked him was, do you guys have a bed open? And when he sat down and talked to me, he said, it's not just a bed. There's more to it. I was willing to actually sit down and listen to him and hear what he had to say. And actually, I made the decision to have faith that this is, this is something that's right,” said Braden Heard, program participant.

The faith-based approach to recovery is helping people achieve their goal of sober living and living a normal life when they may have struggled to stay sober through other programs.

“I look back to where I was just six or seven months ago. And it's hard for me to wrap my head around how far I've come in just that short amount of time. And it gives me a lot of hope for the future, which is what I've needed. You know, I've needed that blast of hope in my life that there's something better for me out there. And I have it now. So it's really good. I mean, it's like it's kind of indescribable really, truthfully,” said Scott Wezeman, program participant.