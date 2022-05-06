Additional attention, mental health resources coming to Kalispell schools

The Kalispell Public School District is looking to bring more attention and resources toward mental health with the recent hiring of a health, wellness, and suicide prevention specialist.

Kalispell native Ben Dorrington took on the position in late February to help bridge the gap between mental health resources in the school setting and community organizations looking to get more involved.

The position is funded by a school health workforce development grant through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Dorrington will work directly with Kalispell School District counselors and psychologists to bring additional mental health resources and action plans to the forefront for students, families, and district staff.

“That’s really what we need, is taking people away from feeling isolated like they’re alone on an island and bringing them together in the family and the school system,” Dorrington noted.

