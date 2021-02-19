Additional flights coming to Glacier Park Int'l Airport

KALISPELL — Additional flight options – including JetBlue Airways – are coming to the Flathead.

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) has announced a new partnership with JetBlue Airways and additional routes through American Airlines.

Travelers will be able to take a seasonal JetBlue flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City three times a week in July and August.

American Airlines has also added service to New York City with Saturday flights to LaGuardia Airport, as well as Saturday service to Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The JetBlue partnership increases our airline carriers from five to six,” said GPIA Rob Ratkowski. “This is great news for all travelers."

The American Airlines announcement increases Kalispell service from three cities – Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and Los Angeles - to five.

“American is excited to add once weekly, nonstop seasonal service between our Charlotte and New York-La Guardia hubs and Glacier Park International Airport,” said American Airlines Brian Znotins.

“The growth we have seen at Glacier Park International Airport in recent months has been incredible,” Ratkowski stated.

The latest additional flights come as GPIA is set to expand the airport outside of Kalispell.

