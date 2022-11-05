Additional progress reported on repairing Flathead power outages

KALISPELL - Crews working through Friday night have made additional progress in restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members impacted by Wednesday's storm.

FEC notes conditions were fair overnight, as winds and rain melted some of the problematic heavy snow that fell earlier this week.

However, the winds also created new outages.

Over 2,000 members were without power as well as 84 outages as of 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to FEC.

FEC reports new outages have occurred in Libby, the Flathead Valley, and the Canyon.

A new outage in the Swan Valley, impacting over 1,000 members, also occurred.

Three additional outside crews continue to work with FEC and fresh crews from other areas are on the way to help.

"We will continue our around-the-clock restoration efforts until all outages have been restored," FEC stated in a news release.

Crews are working in these areas:

West Valley/Batavia – new outages

Martin City/Essex – new outages

Swan Lake – new outages

Lakeside – new outages

Libby – new outages

Numerous crews addressing mop-up throughout the valley, from Whitefish to Lakeside

FEC notes that with the potential for continued high winds, members should prepare for outages.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

