Additional public comment sought on Whitefish High School expansion propsal

WHITEFISH - Whitefish residents are being asked to weigh in about proposed plans to expand Whitefish High School and the activities complex.

People who took part in a recent public meeting discussed the need for exploring expansion options, reviewed initial design concepts, cost estimates, and taxpayer impact. Additional feedback opportunities were also provided.

“We want the Whitefish community to be well-informed about expansion information and have an opportunity to provide more feedback regarding our next steps,” said Whitefish Schools Superintendent Dave Means. “We have many resources to help our community learn more and continue our conversation about the future growth of Whitefish High School.”

Community members may view the recording of the Dec. 14 meeting — including the PowerPoint that was presented — as well as provide more feedback by completing an online survey that will be open until Jan. 16.

All materials can be accessed at https://www.whitefishschools.org/.