Affordable housing project coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Much needed affordable housing is on track to come to Kalispell after the City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit for a new project.

GMD Development out of Seattle are spearheading the project called “Junegrass Place” sitting on 5.8 acres on North Meridian Road.

The approval comes as Kalispell is experiencing a tight crunch in available housing as the population continues to grow at a high rate.

“Kalispell right now is probably the tightest housing market we’ve ever come across, we did our market survey, and we couldn’t find a single vacant apartment so, we’re hoping that this project can help address some of that need and bring high-quality housing to some of the essential workers in the community,” GMD Development Project Manager Thomas Geffner tells MTN News.

Geffner said the project would include 138 three-bedroom, two-bedroom, and one-bedroom units.

“You know, anywhere around 300 people living on the site,” added Geffner.

Geffner said the project is made possible due to $4.78 Million in tax credits through the Montana Board of Housing.

He said Kalispell was targeted by the state as a key development area for additional affordable housing options.

“In easy terms to understand it depends on household size but that could be anywhere from $15-25 an hour as to kind of a cap,” said Geffner.

Geffner said GMD Development must now apply for final building permits through the city before construction can begin.

“But if that process goes smoothly, we’re hoping we can get shovels in the ground in March or April of next year, and then it would probably take about 16-18 months to finish the project so, we could see apartments ready maybe by the end of 2023,” added Geffner.

