Affordable housing project on track for Kalispell's Samaritan House

KALISPELL - As the need for affordable housing continues to rise in Flathead County, a homeless shelter and transitional living program in Kalispell are expanding to help fill that need.

Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager said an expansion is on schedule as the homeless shelter aims to help single-income families and displaced veterans.

Krager said the project includes 18 two and three bedroom apartments and 15 housing units dedicated solely to displaced veterans.

He said Kalispell is the largest city in Montana without dedicated housing for homeless veterans.

Krager said the expansion project is set to break ground in early 2024.

“Family units, family apartments for families that will be affordable, and housing that’s dedicated for homeless veterans, and expanding our shelter and streamlining our services to increase the capacity of what we can do, we’re trying to grow and adjust to what the increased demand to services is.”

The expansion project will sit on 2½ acres of property currently owned by the Samaritan House off Second Street West in Kalispell.