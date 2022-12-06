Watch Now
Affordable housing project proposed in Whitefish

Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 05, 2022
WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council will vote on a proposed affordable housing project during Monday night's city council meeting.

The Whitefish Housing Authority has applied for a preliminary plat with a planned unit development on 1.64 acres located near Railway Street and Columbia Avenue.

The proposal includes an 11-lot subdivision consisting of 22 duplex units.

The units would be 100% deed restricted for households making between 80 to 150% of area median income.

The planning department recommended approval of the project to city council.

