Affordable housing project proposed in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council will vote on a proposed affordable housing project during Monday night's city council meeting.

The Whitefish Housing Authority has applied for a preliminary plat with a planned unit development on 1.64 acres located near Railway Street and Columbia Avenue.

The proposal includes an 11-lot subdivision consisting of 22 duplex units.

The units would be 100% deed restricted for households making between 80 to 150% of area median income.

The planning department recommended approval of the project to city council.