Alpine Theatre Project takes to online for annual event

WHITEFISH — Usually this time of year the Alpine Theatre Project in Whitefish would be hosting their annual Yuletide Affair Showcase, but this year is different.

The Yuletide Affair is usually held in the Whitefish Performing Arts Center but, due to COVID-19 putting restrictions on gatherings, the theater project decided to get innovative.

Luke Walrath is the Alpine Theater Project Director and says that due to COVID-19 all of their productions this season have been either in parks, online or other creative ways.

Wallwrath says that the 17th annual Yuletide Affair being offered virtually allows the community to see the talented artists and musicians of the valley.

“I mean these are Broadway actors who are perfmoring all this music and these incredible musicians, some of the Valley’s best musicians playing along, and yeah it’s fun," said Walrath.

The showcase cost 40 dollars and you can view the showcase as many times are you'd like until January 21st.

To learn more click here.

