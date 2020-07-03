Alternative Bigfork Fourth of July parade set for this weekend

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce canceled their annual Fourth of July parade due to COVID-19 concerns at the beginning of June.

But an alternative Fourth of July parade has been planned by a local citizen in a new location.

The alternative Fourth of July parade will take place at noon on Saturday on Highway 209 between the Ferndale Fire Hall and the intersection with Highway 83.

Event organizer Zack Wenzel said local vendors, a beer garden and live music will be featured at the Ferndale Market starting at 11 a.m. Wenzel expects anywhere from 50 to 100 floats to participate and between 5,000-10,000 people to show up.

Wenzel said the event is sanctioned by Flathead and Lake County health officials. He says keeping the tradition of the Bigfork Fourth of July parade going is important for the local community.

“I feel like not having a tourist season was just going to hurt the small business even worse, and I feel like people needed something to do to get of the house. It’s the Fourth of July parade, I felt like we couldn’t just not have it,” said Wenzel.

Wenzel says the event is open to all ages and free to the public. He said face masks are recommended by the state but not required.

